Diversified Trust Co Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. grace capital acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cfra increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

