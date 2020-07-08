Diversified Trust Co Purchases 514 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV opened at $244.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $250.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.18 and a 200 day moving average of $172.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.90, for a total value of $143,835.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,343. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $85,032.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,478 shares of company stock valued at $17,969,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

