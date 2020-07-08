Diversified Trust Co Purchases 140 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total value of $238,902.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,390. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $254.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $278.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

