Diversified Trust Co Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.56.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $18,949,072 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,389.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $951.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $705.75. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

