Diversified Trust Co Has $1.77 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

BAC stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

