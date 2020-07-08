Diversified Trust Co Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,725 shares of company stock worth $12,229,859. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $449.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $407.31 and its 200-day moving average is $357.25. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $459.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

