Diversified Trust Co Has $1.27 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,438 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 51,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 47,391 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,168,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 64,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

