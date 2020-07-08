Diversified Trust Co Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $9,378,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 960,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 288,109 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.07. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.