Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 21,257 Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,257 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.92.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

