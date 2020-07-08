Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,004 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $168.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total value of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,005,938 shares of company stock valued at $159,969,906 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

