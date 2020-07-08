Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $199.36 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

