Diversified Trust Co Acquires 5,983 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.32. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $100.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.80.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

