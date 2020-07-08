Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.60 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €6.60 ($7.42) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 25.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.30) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.03 ($6.78).

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at €8.81 ($9.89) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 1 year low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a 1 year high of €18.49 ($20.78). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

