DA Davidson Increases Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $50.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

SMAR stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 746,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,103,333.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $2,210,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,163 shares in the company, valued at $42,282,907.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,570 shares of company stock worth $26,146,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,772,000. AXA acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 164,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 63,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

