Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

NYSE CMI opened at $175.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

