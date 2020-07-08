Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 147,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 193,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

NYSE D opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.