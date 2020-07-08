Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.83.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $247.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.87 and a 200-day moving average of $224.90. The stock has a market cap of $268.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

