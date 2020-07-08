Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

NYSE:SPG opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $165.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Glyn Aeppel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

