Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

