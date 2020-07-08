Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $178.88 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day moving average is $222.64.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.46.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

