Critical Review: XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) and THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XOMA and THERAPIX BIOSCI/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOMA $18.37 million 11.96 -$1.98 million ($0.23) -86.74 THERAPIX BIOSCI/S N/A N/A -$4.79 million N/A N/A

XOMA has higher revenue and earnings than THERAPIX BIOSCI/S.

Profitability

This table compares XOMA and THERAPIX BIOSCI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOMA -102.32% -34.27% -12.84% THERAPIX BIOSCI/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

XOMA has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for XOMA and THERAPIX BIOSCI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOMA 0 0 2 0 3.00 THERAPIX BIOSCI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOMA currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.87%. Given XOMA’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe XOMA is more favorable than THERAPIX BIOSCI/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of XOMA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of XOMA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XOMA beats THERAPIX BIOSCI/S on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies. It has research and development collaboration agreements with Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics, Inc.; Novartis Pharma AG; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Rezolute, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. XOMA Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About THERAPIX BIOSCI/S

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has a product development agreement with Cure Pharmaceutical to develop cannabinoid-based product for sleep disorders. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

