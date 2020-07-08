Critical Review: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & Boyd Group Services (NASDAQ:BYDGF)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dolphin Entertainment and Boyd Group Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boyd Group Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.64%. Boyd Group Services has a consensus target price of $222.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Boyd Group Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 0.90 -$1.19 million N/A N/A Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dolphin Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -4.79% -13.33% -2.95% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

