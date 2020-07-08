Critical Analysis: SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) & Black Ridge Oil & Gas (NYSE:ANFC)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Black Ridge Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ANFC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.54, suggesting that its stock price is 254% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Ridge Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -195.22% -6.57% -4.84% Black Ridge Oil & Gas N/A 256.39% 31.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.17 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Black Ridge Oil & Gas $470,000.00 20.43 $4.13 million N/A N/A

Black Ridge Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Black Ridge Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SandRidge Energy and Black Ridge Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Ridge Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Black Ridge Oil & Gas beats SandRidge Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Black Ridge Oil & Gas Company Profile

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. focuses on acquiring, investing in, and managing the oil and gas assets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

