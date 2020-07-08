Craig Hallum Raises MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $35.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

MXL opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $409,941.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,411.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $134,182.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,744.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935 in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $32,111,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,201,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,702,000 after acquiring an additional 946,901 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at about $7,751,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,185,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,807,000 after acquiring an additional 632,726 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,087.5% during the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

