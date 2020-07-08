Craig Hallum Raises Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $100.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NYSE ABG opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $177,813.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,561.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 233.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 277,774 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 827,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,726,000 after buying an additional 620,857 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 69.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

