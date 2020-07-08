Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €40.00 ($44.94) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.35 ($40.85).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €35.02 ($39.35) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.11. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($54.13). The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

