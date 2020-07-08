Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,062 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.3% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 28,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 68,881 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,146 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Summit Insights began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,579.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.