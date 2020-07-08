Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $316.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.74 and a 200-day moving average of $303.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.87.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total transaction of $1,203,800.00. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,208,438. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.