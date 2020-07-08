Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $20.30 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CZZ. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cosan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cosan from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.34.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. Cosan has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.83. Cosan had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cosan will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Cosan’s payout ratio is 8.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,080,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 1,354.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 123.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in shares of Cosan during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 21.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

