Corrado Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Corrado Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $1,579.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200 day moving average of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

