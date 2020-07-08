Contrasting theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Moody’s (OTCMKTS:MCO)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Moody’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Moody’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for theglobe.com and Moody’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Moody’s 0 4 8 0 2.67

Moody’s has a consensus target price of $270.55, suggesting a potential downside of 4.62%. Given Moody’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Moody’s is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Volatility & Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moody’s has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Moody’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74% Moody’s 30.88% 235.22% 16.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares theglobe.com and Moody’s’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A Moody’s $4.83 billion 11.01 $1.42 billion $8.29 34.22

Moody’s has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Summary

Moody’s beats theglobe.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs. This segment provides ratings in approximately 130 countries. Its ratings are disseminated through press releases to the public through print and electronic media, including the Internet and real-time information systems used by securities traders and investors. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had ratings relationships with approximately 4,800 non-financial corporate issuers; 4,100 financial institutions issuers; 17,600 sovereign, sub-sovereign, and supranational public finance issuers; and 1,000 infrastructure and project finance issuers, as well as 9,600 structured finance transactions. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support financial analysis and risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets; and offers subscription based research, data, and analytical products comprising credit ratings, credit research, quantitative credit scores and other analytical tools, economic research and forecasts, business intelligence and company information products, and commercial real estate data and analytical tools. It also offers software solutions, as well as related risk management services; and offshore analytical and research services with learning solutions and certification programs. The company was formerly known as Dun and Bradstreet Company and changed its name to Moody's Corporation in September 2000. Moody's Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

