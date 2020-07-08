Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €64.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($71.91) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.05 ($110.17).

Shares of Continental stock opened at €87.78 ($98.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €86.83 and its 200-day moving average is €90.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion and a PE ratio of -11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. Continental has a 12-month low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 12-month high of €133.10 ($149.55).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

