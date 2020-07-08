Computacenter (LON:CCC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($24.71) price target on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Computacenter from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 1,900 ($23.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,731.60 ($21.31).

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 1,677 ($20.64) on Monday. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($24.00). The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,621.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,615.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($18.24), for a total value of £32,678.10 ($40,214.25).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

