Comparing TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:MOHO) and iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get TELA Bio alerts:

This table compares TELA Bio and iMedia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A iMedia Brands -9.04% -136.47% -17.11%

This table compares TELA Bio and iMedia Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $329.48 million 0.23 $2.30 million N/A N/A iMedia Brands $501.82 million 0.06 -$56.30 million N/A N/A

TELA Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iMedia Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TELA Bio and iMedia Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A iMedia Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00

iMedia Brands has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.81%. Given iMedia Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iMedia Brands is more favorable than TELA Bio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of iMedia Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of iMedia Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About TELA Bio

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company acts as a bridge between brand owners and consumers by marketing and distributing health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, household healthcare equipment, and other health and wellness products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform. ECMOHO Limited is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. ECMOHO Limited was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc. operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear. It has access to approximately 87 million homes primarily on cable and satellite systems, as well as offers its products through online at evine.com. The company was formerly known as EVINE Live Inc. and changed its name to iMedia Brands, Inc. in July 2019. iMedia Brands, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.