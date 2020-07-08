Comparing Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARYA) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.3% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A -28.20% -0.95% AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition and AdaptHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.70 -$15.00 million $0.30 64.80

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Volatility & Risk

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

