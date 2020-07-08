Comparing Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Total (OTCMKTS:TOT)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Rwe Ag Sp alerts:

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Total’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $14.70 billion 1.51 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -28.38 Total $200.32 billion 0.50 $11.27 billion $4.38 8.80

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Rwe Ag Sp. Rwe Ag Sp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Total, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Rwe Ag Sp and Total, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 1 7 1 3.00 Total 0 2 11 0 2.85

Total has a consensus target price of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given Total’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Risk & Volatility

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Total pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Rwe Ag Sp pays out -51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Total has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Total is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp 63.46% -4.22% -0.97% Total 4.24% 9.23% 4.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Total shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Total beats Rwe Ag Sp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Rwe Ag Sp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rwe Ag Sp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.