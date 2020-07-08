Comparing Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) & NiSource (NYSE:NI)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) and NiSource (NYSE:NI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Evergy alerts:

This table compares Evergy and NiSource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.15 billion 2.71 $669.90 million $2.89 21.27 NiSource $5.21 billion 1.71 $383.10 million $1.32 17.64

Evergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NiSource. NiSource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and NiSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.68% 7.85% 2.61% NiSource 4.85% 9.54% 2.14%

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Evergy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NiSource pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NiSource has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. NiSource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evergy and NiSource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 5 0 2.63 NiSource 0 5 5 0 2.50

Evergy currently has a consensus target price of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.08%. NiSource has a consensus target price of $28.70, suggesting a potential upside of 23.23%. Given NiSource’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than Evergy.

Volatility and Risk

Evergy has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NiSource has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Evergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NiSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company owns and operates 2 coal-fired electric generating stations with a capacity of 2,080 megawatts (MW); combined cycle gas turbine with a capacity of 571 MW; 3 gas-fired generating units with a capacity of 186 MW; and 2 hydroelectric generating plants with a capacity of 16 MW. It serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts; and 472,000 electricity customers in the northern part of Indiana. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.