Comparing Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) & Dynatrace (OTCMKTS:DT)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace -76.59% -23.20% -6.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Debt Resolve and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A Dynatrace 0 3 15 0 2.83

Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $34.86, indicating a potential downside of 15.14%. Given Dynatrace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatrace is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Debt Resolve and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace $545.80 million 21.14 -$418.02 million ($0.53) -77.51

Debt Resolve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dynatrace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Debt Resolve Company Profile

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

