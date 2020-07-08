COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CODYY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Societe Generale lowered COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

