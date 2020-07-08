Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Reduced by Fulton Bank N. A.

Fulton Bank N. A. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N. A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 66,507 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.