Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Decreased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,997,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,430.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,133,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

