Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Rating Increased to Buy at ABN Amro

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at ABN Amro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCEP. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.85.

NYSE CCEP opened at $39.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,784,000 after purchasing an additional 199,496 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,765,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,314,000 after purchasing an additional 131,661 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,840,000 after acquiring an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,270,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 410,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

