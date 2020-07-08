CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $176.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.81.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $165.61 on Monday. CME Group has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.00.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.10 per share, with a total value of $218,884.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CME Group by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CME Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in CME Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

