Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the June 15th total of 716,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CWEN.A stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

