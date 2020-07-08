Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,911,000 after purchasing an additional 74,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $341.02 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $345.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.06.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

