Clarius Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.67.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $296.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $315.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.02 and its 200 day moving average is $282.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

