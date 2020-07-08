Clarius Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,834 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

