Clarius Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura cut their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.