Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 299,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 85,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 67,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 195,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

