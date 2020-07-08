Clarius Group LLC Buys 7,258 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $142.85 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $376.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

